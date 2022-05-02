Advertisement

Vermont National Guard warns about more helicopter activity Monday

A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in the sky Monday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - A heads up from the Vermont National Guard about more than normal helicopter activities in the sky Monday.

The Guard says that’s because soldiers will be flown back to Fort Drum in New York.

Units from across the region have been using the facilities at the Camp Ethan Allen training site over the last two weeks.

We’re told you don’t need to be alarmed if you notice more military helicopters in the sky during the daylight hours Monday.

Heads up on Monday!

Posted by Vermont National Guard on Saturday, April 30, 2022

