Volunteers needed to help spruce up Vermont summer camps

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to volunteer in a beautiful setting? You’ll have a chance coming up in a couple weeks when the Green Mountain Conservation Camp holds its annual “work-cation” weekends.

Volunteers show up to clean up the summer camps at Buck Lake and Camp Kehoe.

Camp coordinators say because the camps sit empty during the off-season, they need sprucing up like painting, gardening, cleaning, splitting and stacking firewood, and more.

Everyone is invited to help out.

“We can find a job for anyone who wants to come. It’s great for school groups or scout troops, stuff like that. It’s also great for any individual in the community. We have families who come year after year and help us out. We also have individuals who just love coming and doing one specific thing, and they come to do that and then move on,” said Hannah Phelps, a camp coordinator.

There are two work-cation weekends coming up, May 14-15 at Camp Kehoe, and May 21-22 at Buck Lake.

For more information and to register as a volunteer for one of these weekends, please email Hannah.Phelps@vermont.gov and 802-249-4199.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.