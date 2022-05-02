Vt. experts shares how to identify if you, or a loved one has a drinking problem

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - April was National Alcohol Awareness month. It’s a chance to urge people who need help to seek treatment, and end the stigma around alcohol abuse. The Vermont Department of Health says both here and around the country more people reported drinking greater amounts at one time, and more often last year.

In 2021, 58% of the visits and calls to the Health Department’s VT Helplink website and phoneline, which provides resources and support for substance use concerns and mental wellness, listed alcohol as the substance of concern.

Dom Amato spoke with Jennifer Pelletier, an addiction medicine provider at Gifford Medical Center about what sings you should watch out for.

