Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for...
The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC mor than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.(Pixabay)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – A 21-year-old woman in New York is accused of driving under the influence with a child in the vehicle.

WWNY reports the woman had a blood alcohol content level of more than four times the legal limit.

Deputies with the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigated an accident Saturday and say the woman had a BAC of .33%.

The legal limit for driving is .08%.

The driver was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car and endangering the welfare of a child.

Deputies did not say if anyone was injured in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
File Image
Bird flu concerns after outbreak found in Caledonia County
Protesters say they want Hannaford to learn the conditions of farmworkers and for the...
Farmworkers march to bring a message to Hannaford

Latest News

Casey White and Vicki White
Search ongoing for murder suspect, officer who left jail
The shoes, called the Kobe 6 Proto Mambacita Sweet 16, sold out in less than two minutes when...
Nike releases limited-edition shoes to honor Gigi Bryant’s sweet 16
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30, as Garth Brooks...
Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert at LSU
Greyhounds compete in a race at the Iowa Greyhound Park, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Dubuque,...
Greyhound racing nearing its end in the US after long slide