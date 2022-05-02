Advertisement

YCQM May 1, 2022

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our WCAX investigation into the challenges of getting so-called “forever chemicals” out of the water that leaves our landfills.

Our team recently earned seven New England Emmy nods for our work last year. From following homeless housing issues at Sears Lane in Burlington to the economic impacts of the border closure in New York’s North Country during the pandemic. We’ll bring you those Emmy-nominated reports and where those stories stand today.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Avian influenza confirmed in Vermont
William Pine/File
Off-duty Vt. sheriff found guilty of road rage shooting
File photo
Police ID body of missing Rutland man
Surveillance photo of person of interest in connection with a shooting in Grand Isle April 22.
Police looking for ‘person of interest’ in Grand Isle shooting
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski

Latest News

You Can Quote Me
YCQM May 1, 2022
Milton
Milton PTA brought back a colorful fundraiser for the school Sunday
File Image
New mobile phone app hopes to help people ‘Come Alive Outside’
Barre
Taking some of the financial stress off from prom night necessities