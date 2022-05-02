BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After an outstanding weekend of weather, clouds will be back for the next few days. A weather system will move through during the overnight hours on Monday, with occasional showers under cloudy skies. Tuesday will be a dry day as temperatures warm up. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, with generally more clouds than sun, and afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 60s.

Our best chance of rain this week will arrive late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. An area of low pressure will bring widespread showers to the region after midnight on Tuesday and through the day on Wednesday. Skies will remain cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

Drier weather looks to return by the end of the week. Lingering clouds on Thursday will gradually clear out by the weekend. High temperatures will be warming up as well. The weekend at this point is looking nice with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 60s. Warmer and sunnier weather could arrive early next week with temperatures heading into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.