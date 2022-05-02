Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest forecast.
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! It would be nice to have 365 days in a row of perfect weather like we had on Sunday, but we all know that we need some rain to keep that grass green and to get those leaves to pop out more on the trees. So, we will welcome any showers that come our way. And that will happen today.

After some morning sunshine, a weakening frontal system will swing through today with just a few, widely scattered showers, especially during the evening hours. It will dry out for Tuesday with a few sunny breaks. Then another frontal system will come through on Tuesday night & Wednesday with a little heavier, steadier batch of rain. It will dry up and clear out again for Thursday.

Right now, Friday & Saturday are looking okay with partly sunny skies, but a system tracking to our south may want to bounce a little more northward and bring us some rain showers. We will be keeping our eyes on how that system develops as we go through the week.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is looking just fine, with partly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures.

Take MAX Advantage of those sunny times as we go through this first week of May! -Gary

