Advertisement

Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fight early Saturday that they say led to a suspect firing a gun in the city’s Old North End.

It happened in the 200 block of North Willard Street just before 3 a.m. Police say they received multiple calls about two men involved in an argument. According to witnesses, one of the men threatened the other with a gun, fired it, and fled in a vehicle. Police say there were no reports of injuries.

Authorities say it’s the sixth gunfire incident in the city so far this year.

Related Stories:

Police investigate 2 incidents of gunfire in Burlington just hours apart

Man pleads not guilty in gun incident at busy Burlington bar

Burlington Police search for man who fired gun downtown

Burlington searching for Riverside Avenue shooter

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack...
Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

Latest News

Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!
VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season
Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
File photo
Vt, NY, NH respond to leaked Roe v. Wade decision
Firefighters respond to the fire at the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort in North Conway Saturday.
North Conway hotel damaged by fire had smoke alarms, heat detectors