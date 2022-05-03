Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a fight early Saturday that they say led to a suspect firing a gun in the city’s Old North End.

It happened in the 200 block of North Willard Street just before 3 a.m. Police say they received multiple calls about two men involved in an argument. According to witnesses, one of the men threatened the other with a gun, fired it, and fled in a vehicle. Police say there were no reports of injuries.

Authorities say it’s the sixth gunfire incident in the city so far this year.

