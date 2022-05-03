Advertisement

Copeland Hanzas launches campaign for Vt. secretary of state

Bradford state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas kicked off her campaign for Vermont Secretary of State on Tuesday.
Bradford state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas kicked off her campaign for Vermont Secretary of State on Tuesday.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A third candidate has now officially joined the race for Vermont secretary of state.

Bradford state Rep. Sarah Copeland Hanzas kicked off her campaign in Montpelier on Tuesday.

The Democrat chairs the House Government Operations Committee where she spearheaded election laws, pension reform and public records legislation.

Copeland Hanzas says she’s running to bring civility back to public dialogue.

“To help people bridge those divides and learn how to be active citizens of democracy and active participants of it instead of hiding behind our keyboards and tweeting out angry messages toward each other,” she said.

Copeland Hanzas faces two other Democrats in the August primary, Montpelier City Clerk John Odum and Deputy Secretary of State Chris Winters.

Current Secretary of State Jim Condos is not seeking reelection.

