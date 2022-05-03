Help Wanted: Court reporters in high demand

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The ease of accessibility Vermonters have to public and court hearings could change. That’s because the court reporters who make the transcripts and post them publicly are retiring and state government and the private sector can’t seem to find help to replace them. As part of our ongoing series on high-demand jobs, Kayla Martin finds out what could overrule this result.

Johanna Masse has been a court reporter for more than three decades. “I’ve been at the plaintiff’s bedside, you know, because they’re dying and their testimony needs to be preserved. I’ve been in luxury suites with sweeping views of Lake Champlain. Then I’ve been in unheated basements of pharmacies,” Masse said. “A lot of people have described this job as the greatest profession you’ve never heard of.”

But it’s that lack of awareness about the profession that is part of the problem. Masse says there are a lot of her peers retiring and not enough people coming into the profession. Kim Sears, the co-owner of Capitol Court Reporters, said the same is true for freelancers. She is among those at the Burlington firm looking to retire but has been unable to fill gaps. “We are not able to continue that we can’t find help,” she said.

The job of a court reporter is to create a verbatim transcript of what is said during a hearing or testimony, a crucial record for many government agencies like the Vermont Public Utility Commission.

“Without reporters, it would be a scramble,” said Holly Anderson, a PUC clerk. She says having accurate records of hearings is critical for the public to access after the fact. The Green Mountain Care Board is another government agency that depends on those services.

“Obviously, a really, really key part of our work,” said the GMCB executive director Susan Barrett. For every hearing they conduct, Barrett says they are required to provide a legal transcript that is made available to the public. “We wouldn’t go forward without a court reporter.”

We asked officials if they knew about potential solutions. “I wish I did. I guess become a teacher maybe? I don’t know,” Sears said.

Barret says many people suggest recordings in place of reporters, but all of the court reporters we spoke with say that won’t cut it. “One, recordings can be tampered with very easily, we all know this. When I certify my record, if anybody tries to alter the record, my certification is immediately stripped off of it, It can’t be admitted in court without my signature,” Masse said.

She says anyone interested in being a court reporter can test the waters online. “There’s a steno A to Z program and there’s even an app for it. It’s a six-week course and it’s free. You can try it out and see if it’s for you. If it is, they give you avenues to pursue it,” Masse said.

And masse says the pay is pretty good. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average pay for a court reporter is approximately $60,000 a year, but she believes most court reporters actually make more than that. “In official positions, I get my salary and then I also get my transcript income on top of that.”

There are options to have a flexible and open schedule as a freelancer, especially with many hearings still being held online. Or, workers can have a more structured schedule working as an official in the court system. “You can raise a family on this job and it can be very convenient that way too,” Masse said.

Related Stories:

Help Wanted: Pools and beaches looking for lifeguards

Help Wanted: School bus drivers

Help Wanted: USPS looking for all positions

Help Wanted: Ski resorts hiring for shoulder seasons

Help Wanted: Ski resorts hiring for shoulder seasons

Help Wanted: TSA, airlines looking for workers

Help Wanted: Restaurants struggle to survive staffing shortages

Help Wanted: CTE reboots building trades program

Help Wanted: Doggy day care workers

Help Wanted: Electrical contractor offers free on the job training

Help Wanted: Volunteer firefighters and EMS workers

Help Wanted: Child care workers

Help Wanted: Landscaping companies try to dig up workers

Help Wanted: Child care workers

Help Wanted: Landscaping companies try to dig up workers

Help Wanted: Vermont State Police looking for recruits

Help Wanted: School support staff

Help Wanted: GMT seeks drivers, mechanics

Help Wanted: Cabot Creamery looks to attract workers

Help Wanted: Trades desperate to replace aging workforce

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.