How Come Alive Outside works to get Vermonters into nature

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is May the 4th or Star Wars Day for fans of the sci-fi series. A Rutland organization working to get people outside is using the franchise to get people out into nature, and they did that through an event this past weekend.

Come Alive Outside hosted its second annual “Jedi trails” where kids and families could get out and try to track down one of the “Baby Yoda” toys hidden in the woods.

The organization says 600 people showed up between their Rutland and Poultney events, a much larger turnout than last year.

“We get people we normally wouldn’t get out on the trails. You know when you think about people going out on a walk, you think about these very fit, tiny people. It’s great to engage some fandom and hit the folks who maybe don’t go for a walk that often,” said Haley Rice of Come Alive Outside.

If you missed that, on June 10 they’re starting a 100 miles, 100 days challenge.

Later this summer they have the Kids Passport program starting up.

And in August their Nature RX program returns. It is a program your health care provider refers you to.

So far, it’s having success. Last year, 13 people took part in that 12-week program in Rutland County. All of them increased their physical activity, 63% increased their time spent outside and 81% said their mental well-being improved.

