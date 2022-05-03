Advertisement

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul appoints lieutenant governor

FILE - Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., speaks at a Democratic watch party, Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018, in...
FILE - Antonio Delgado, D-N.Y., speaks at a Democratic watch party, Tuesday Nov. 6, 2018, in Kingston, N.Y. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York’s next lieutenant governor, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

Delgado, a Democrat, will take on the largely ceremonial role previously formerly held by Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest for federal corruption charges he denies.

Hochul touted fellow Delgado’s work in Congress on bills to help veterans, small business and those with student loan debt.

It was unclear immediately when Delgado, who was first elected in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills, would take office.

The appointment comes a day after Hochul signed a law that will allow Benjamin’s name to be removed from the ballot in the state’s upcoming Democratic primary, and potentially allow Delgado to run for the lieutenant governor’s job if he wants it permanently.

Delgado had won his swing district and ousted Republican incumbent Jon Faso, but Democrats had hoped to ensure Delgado’s win this year by drawing up new political district maps that a court later struck down as unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

An upstate judge and a researcher are now working on new maps, which are expected to give Democrats less of an edge than they hoped.

“Antonio Delgado was smart and got a jump on the job market before he and the rest of his House Democrat colleagues lose this fall,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokeswoman Samantha Bullock said.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack...
Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have been rated as having high community levels of COVID-19,...
CDC: Half of Vermont’s 14 counties have high COVID-19 levels

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a pandemic press conference...
WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing
The cleanup of Lake Champlain is entering phase two of the process, which means individual...
Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup
The cleanup of Lake Champlain is entering phase two of the process, which means individual...
Phase two begins on Lake Champlain cleanup