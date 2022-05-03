Advertisement

Rep. Stefanik visits Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Dept.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she supports a new space for a local volunteer fire department.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARANAC, N.Y. (WCAX) - Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she supports a new space for a North Country volunteer fire department.

The New York representative visited the station in Saranac Lake Monday.

She talked with firefighters about modernizing the more than 100-year-old building and expanding it to meet community needs through federal grants.

“As the Department grows to meet the needs of the Saranac Lake community, I am proud to advocate for these frontline workers to have the funding they need to effectively protect our communities and the equipment to keep themselves safe,” Stefanik, R-New York, said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

