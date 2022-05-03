Advertisement

South Burlington City Council paves way for Beta parking plans

Renderings from Beta Technologies show what they hope their new manufacturing facility off...
Renderings from Beta Technologies show what they hope their new manufacturing facility off Williston Road would look like (Credit: BETA)(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington City Council Monday approved new parking rules for properties next to the airport that could pave the way for Beta Technologies to end its parking lot stalemate with the city.

Old rules would have required parking in the back or side of the building, which didn’t work for Beta. The council’s unanimous vote clears the way for Beta to apply to put their parking in front of the complex.

The electric plane manufacturer is already moving forward with its expansion, with plans to bus employees to the site until the parking issue is sorted out.

