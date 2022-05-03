Advertisement

South Burlington Starbucks workers try to unionize

By Christina Guessferd
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A workers’ rights movement is brewing at a South Burlington Starbucks.

On May Day, the workers on Shelburne Road filed for a union election.

It’s Vermont’s first, and one of about 250 stores across the country doing the same.

Now, the employees say they’re in talks with other Vermont stores to join the campaign.

In a letter to Starbucks CEO and President Howard Schultz, the employees complained of inadequate compensation, chronic understaffing and poor working conditions.

“He says that he really cares about his workers and that’s the reason we don’t need a union, but in fact, if he really cared about us, he would want for us to have that voice and to have that opportunity to help make the company better,” Shift Supervisor Campbell Habetz said.

“It’s a Starbucks value to go against the status quo, so that’s what we are trying to do,” Barista Gareth Romp said.

The movement has been picking up steam since Sunday.

As of Tuesday, more than 50 Starbucks locations in the U.S. have successfully unionized.

All stores are corporate-owned.

