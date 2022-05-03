State adds new incentives to get Vermonters to go electric

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - More incentives are on the way to encourage Vermonters to make the switch to electric.

Since 2019 and 2020, there have been state-funded financial incentives for those purchasing new and used hybrid, plug-in or fully electric vehicles, where the state covers a percentage of the purchase depending on your income bracket.

Now, the state is introducing a $200 incentive for folks to purchase an e-bike.

They’re also adding a Replace Your Ride program, where your income could qualify you to get rid of a vehicle that’s 10 years old or older and receive a $3,000 voucher to replace it with cleaner transportation.

“Some families can find that 20% to 25% of their household income is spent on transportation alone. And so we want to be able to provide cleaner transport, transportation options for those families. And this is a key way to be able to do it to make it more accessible,” said Patrick Murphy of the Vermont Agency of Transportation.

VTrans says nearly 1,500 Vermonters have taken advantage of the two incentive programs already underway.

They say the Legislature is considering adding more funding dedicated to electric incentives. The two new programs are expected to launch this summer.

