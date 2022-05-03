‘Tango’ the missing horse found in Plainfield

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A horse that went missing from Marshfield has been found.

Vermont State Police said on Monday that “Tango” had been missing for a week and he may have been stolen. Surveillance cameras captured pictures of a man and a woman walking away with the horse on Route 2.

Tuesday, police said Tango’s owner reported the horse was found on Maple Hill Road in Plainfield.

It’s still not clear who took Tango.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Surveillance photo (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

"Tango" the horse is missing from his home in Marshfield. (Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

