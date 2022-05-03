Advertisement

‘Tango’ the missing horse found in Plainfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - A horse that went missing from Marshfield has been found.

Vermont State Police said on Monday that “Tango” had been missing for a week and he may have been stolen. Surveillance cameras captured pictures of a man and a woman walking away with the horse on Route 2.

Tuesday, police said Tango’s owner reported the horse was found on Maple Hill Road in Plainfield.

It’s still not clear who took Tango.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Middlesex at 802-229-9191.

Surveillance photo
Surveillance photo(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
"Tango" the horse is missing from his home in Marshfield.
"Tango" the horse is missing from his home in Marshfield.(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)

Related Story:

Horse missing from Marshfield may have been stolen

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack...
Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies

Latest News

A workers' rights movement is brewing at a South Burlington Starbucks.
South Burlington Starbucks workers try to unionize
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Raw Video: Gov. Scott weekly briefing
Raw Video: Gov. Scott weekly briefing
More incentives are on the way to encourage Vermonters to make the switch to electric.
State adds new incentives to get Vermonters to go electric