Top 3 on 3 for Monday, May 2nd

Plays of the week
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The weather has seemingly turned, with our local athletes finally getting their chance to show off in the sunshine. Here’s this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, college softball action from Sunday. Middlebury enjoying a stellar season thanks to hits like this, Sophia Marlino shooting one out to right. That got to the wall and she’d hustle all the way to third, driving in a run in the process. Marlino would score on a dropped third strike one batter later as Midd swept Union.

At number two we head to Barre, racing back at Thunder Road...and so is Nick Sweet! The two-time track champion has raced sparingly over the past few years, but in Sunday’s Community Bank 150, he’d dominate the field yet again. The hometown kid edging out another former champion, Derek O’Donnell to take the first checkered flag of the year at the high banks.

But the Colchester boys lacrosse team takes the crown this week for not one, but two nifty plays in Friday’s win over Rutland. First, Cooper Blondin with the groundball, Ryan Dousevicz then went behind the back to beat the keeper in the early going...and shortly thereafter, Dousevicz again, this time looking to dish it...anything you can do I can do better! Liam Evarts throwin’ it back as well! Those would prove crucial as Colchester held off a Raider run to win it, the Laker boys earning the top spot in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

