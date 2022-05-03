Advertisement

Vermont Guard members arrive in Germany

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPANGDAHLEM, Germany (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air National Guard have arrived in Germany.

Pilots left Monday in their F-35s for Spangdahlem Air Base to help NATO troops with an air policing mission in Europe.

They’re expected to be there for a few months.

They are members of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing

The Guard held a deployment ceremony for the group on Thursday.

Related Stories:

Vt. National Guard members poised for European deployment

Vermont Guard deploying to Europe

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a windswept fire that ripped through a landmark New Hampshire...
3 injured as blaze rips through landmark New Hampshire hotel
Car flips several times after Winooski crash
Car flips several times after crash in Winooski
Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who was found dead in the Merrimack...
Police ask public for help identifying woman found dead in NH
Guests were seen jumping from balconies of a burning North Conway hotel, New Hampshire fire...
Guests escape burning resort by jumping off balconies
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations

Latest News

Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!
VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season
File photo
Vt, NY, NH respond to leaked Roe v. Wade decision
notch
VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season