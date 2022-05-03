Vermont Guard members arrive in Germany
SPANGDAHLEM, Germany (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air National Guard have arrived in Germany.
Pilots left Monday in their F-35s for Spangdahlem Air Base to help NATO troops with an air policing mission in Europe.
They’re expected to be there for a few months.
They are members of the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing
The Guard held a deployment ceremony for the group on Thursday.
