Vt. abortions would still be legal if Roe v. Wade is overturned

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions would still be legal in Vermont.

This comes as a draft court opinion, obtained by Politico, suggests the high court may overturn the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Nothing is final yet, but the draft suggests it could be overturned this term, possibly by June.

If that happens, states would regulate abortions, and there wouldn’t be the federal right to one.

But under Vermont’s Freedom of Choice Act, abortion is legal in the state.

And local lawmakers are reacting.

Senator Bernie Sanders says in a statement, “Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW.”

New Hampshire Representative Annie Kuster says this is “a heinous attack on women and disregards a half-century of precedent upholding the constitutional right to abortion and the rights of women to make their own reproductive choices.”

