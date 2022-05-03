VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!

VTrans says the gates on both sides of the mountain are being reopened Tuesday to Scenic Vermont Route 108, aka “The Notch.”

The road from Cambridge to Stowe is closed during the winter because of its tight twists and turns.

Trucks and tour buses are not allowed on the Smugglers’ Notch Road because of those turns. Despite strict regulations, steep fines and multiple signs, several semi-trucks typically get stuck throughout the road’s open season every year.

Scenic VT 108 “The Notch” is now open for the 2022 season. Crews are opening the gates on either side of the mountain and Digital Message Signs are illuminated indicating the reopening. No Tractor Trailers on this section of VT-108 per 23 VSA § 1006b. pic.twitter.com/5GAcYcHUG0 — 511VT (@511VT) May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.