VTrans opens Notch Road for 2022 season
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring has officially arrived in Vermont-- the Notch Road is open for the season!
VTrans says the gates on both sides of the mountain are being reopened Tuesday to Scenic Vermont Route 108, aka “The Notch.”
The road from Cambridge to Stowe is closed during the winter because of its tight twists and turns.
Trucks and tour buses are not allowed on the Smugglers’ Notch Road because of those turns. Despite strict regulations, steep fines and multiple signs, several semi-trucks typically get stuck throughout the road’s open season every year.
