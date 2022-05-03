WATCH LIVE: Scott weekly media briefing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and administration officials will hold a COVID/weekly media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

It comes as Vermont continues to see a new wave of COVID cases and hospitalizations. The New York Times reports the state has the third-highest rate of new cases in the country, only behind Puerto Rico and American Samoa. Local medical experts say the state continues to have a very high vaccination rate and that the death rate appears stable for now.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 98 new coronavirus cases for a total of 124,523. There have been a total of 637 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 12.5%. The current number of hospitalizations is 66 with 9 in the ICU.

