Will new assessments mean higher taxes for North Country residents?

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you live in Clinton or Essex counties in New York, you may be wondering whether your property taxes are going up after a change in your property’s assessment.

The idea behind tax assessment is to keep things fair. And as more people are moving to these communities, it has assessments up, but that doesn’t mean your taxes will rise, too.

“A tax assessment is a value that an assessor would place on a property. It’s usually based on three years of sales of similar type properties,” said Tammy Lacey, the director of Real Property Services for Clinton County.

Most of the communities in Essex and Clinton counties recently went through a tax assessment where the value of land and property compared to the current sellers’ market. When real estate is in high demand assessments go up.

In Clinton County, assessors try to look at all the property once a year.

“Assessments aren’t based on whether you can afford the property or not, they are based on the market,” Lacey said.

The idea behind an assessment is to level the playing field when it comes to property values. Some will see a rise, others a fall in the value of their property.

“It was a shocker. I mean, I had no idea,” Scott Bodette said.

Bodette was surprised to learn his property value in Champlain is up by $62,000.

Bodette says it’s not the first time his assessment has changed. Last time, it was up $14,000 because he lived by a river. And last time his taxes went up.

“This time it has to go up. I mean, to go up $62,000 in one year, that’s quite a bit,” Bodette said.

Lacey says over the last two years, sales in the county have nearly doubled the properties’ assessed value.

She said it could be from the older generation downsizing and out-of-towners looking to buy in the region, but its leading to overbidding on homes and properties which is driving up the assessment and the market.

“Unfortunately, if this keeps repeating and happening over and over again, they are creating a market and that’s what we have to go by,” Lacey said.

But a change in your assessment value doesn’t necessarily mean a change in your taxes. Some homeowners could see their assessed value go up but still see their taxes go down.

It all depends on the total value of the property in the community, the relative value of your property to others and the tax rate.

“Properties are based on a case by case basis,” Lacey explained.

If you disagree with your new assessment, you can appeal it through your town’s grievance days. Click here for more on that.

