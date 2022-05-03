Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a woman was attacked in Burlington early Sunday morning.

Investigators say the woman was walking home from downtown at about 2 a.m. near Hickok Place and Greene Street when she realized a man was following her.

That’s when he grabbed her from behind and put her in a headlock.

The victim managed to escape and ran home.

Police say the suspect is a white man around 40, between 5′6″ and 5′10″ with a medium-length beard and medium to heavy build. He was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to call the Chittenden Unit for Special Investigations at 802-859-3084.

