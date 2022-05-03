BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a dry day on Tuesday, rain returns to the region for late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Showers will develop during the early morning hours and continue through the day. Rain will be steady during the morning hours, especially north, and become a bit more scattered through the mid afternoon and evening hours. It will be cloudy and cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Clouds clear out on Wednesday night as the showers wrap up, and skies return to mostly sunny heading into Thursday. Temperatures will be close to normal once again with afternoon highs heading into the low to mid 60s. We’ll see a few more clouds, mainly in our southern areas on Friday and into Saturday, but conditions will remain dry and highs will remain in the low to mid 60s. Mother’s Day is also looking nice with a mostly sunny Sunday. Highs will make it into the mid to upper 60s.

A big warm up is expected for most of next week. Skies will stay dry with partly to mostly sunny days. High temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will be heading into the 70s, with afternoon highs reaching close to 80 by the middle of next week.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.