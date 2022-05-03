BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Tuesday, everyone! The weak system that came through on Monday is now off to our east, so today will be a fairly decent day . . . just a lot of clouds around. But there will also be a number of sunny breaks, especially in the Champlain Valley, and that will bring our temperatures up to just about normal (normal high in Burlington is now 64°).

A low pressure system coming out of the Midwest will move in tonight, from west to east, with rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off throughout the day on Wednesday with around 1/4″ to 3/4″ of rain falling.

That system will move out on Wednesday night and skies will begin to clear again. We’ll be back in the sunshine again on Thursday.

For Friday & Saturday, a low pressure system will be tracking well to our south. We will stay dry, but some clouds may sneak into our southern areas on both days. Closer to the Canadian border, though, it will be sunny.

A large area of high pressure will start to build in after that, giving us lots of sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures on Sunday for Mothers’ Day and into the start of next week.

Try to get outside and take MAX Advantage of all the nice spring weather headed our way! -Gary

