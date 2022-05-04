1 shot in Winooski home invasion

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was shot during a home invasion in Winooski.

It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. at 98 Malletts Bay Avenue.

Police say the suspects entered the home and one of them fired a gun, injuring a resident. Police say those injuries were minor.

The victim is not cooperating in the investigation, but police say the evidence suggests this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has a home surveillance system that may have captured it is asked to call the police in Winooski at 802-655-0221.

