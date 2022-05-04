Advertisement

1 shot in Winooski home invasion

Police say one person was shot during a home invasion in Winooski. - File photo
Police say one person was shot during a home invasion in Winooski. - File photo(Fort Wayne's NBC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was shot during a home invasion in Winooski.

It happened Monday at about 2:30 a.m. at 98 Malletts Bay Avenue.

Police say the suspects entered the home and one of them fired a gun, injuring a resident. Police say those injuries were minor.

The victim is not cooperating in the investigation, but police say the evidence suggests this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who has a home surveillance system that may have captured it is asked to call the police in Winooski at 802-655-0221.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Vt. Treasurer Beth Pearce at Wednesday's announcement.
Vt. treasurer won’t seek reelection
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
A pilot assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing prepares to take off from the VTANG Base Monday.
Vermont F-35s to fly Europe air policing missions
New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a rally in support of abortion rights Tuesday...
NY attorney general: ‘I chose to have an abortion’ years ago