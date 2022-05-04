Body of missing fisherman found in Connecticut River

MONROE, NH. (WCAX) - A sad ending for the search for missing New Hampshire fisherman.

New Hampshire Fish and Game say around 3:45 p.m., Tuesday they found the body of Jonathan Zukowski, 31 of Woodstock, New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police and Marine Patrol recovered him from the Connecticut River.

Zukowski and two friends were fishing on Nine Island on April 6th near the junction of the Passumpsic and Connecticut rivers in Monroe, NH.

Zukowski noticed their boat was drifting away, went into the water to get it, and never resurfaced.

