Last shot to legalize pot in NH this session

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - While marijuana sales will not be legalized in New Hampshire this session, there is still life for a bill that would allow residents to both possess and grow pot in the Granite State.

Wednesday, lawmakers in the New Hampshire House unanimously voted to attach the legalization bill, as an amendment, to a criminal justice bill that has already passed the Senate. Last week, the Senate voted against two bills that would legalize both the possession and sale of cannabis. The amendment legalizes possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of cannabis and three mature plants.

Lawmakers who support the amendment say polls show 80% of Granite Staters support legalizing the drug.

“While we were disappointed that we had to think of unique ways to bring forward legalization of cannabis, possession and home grow, we know that what we are doing in the House, 400 members who are a much better percentage of the will of the people than 24 senators, we think we are doing, we know we are doing the right thing,” said Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, New Hampshire.

The amended bill will now go to the Criminal Justice Conference Committee for approval. Ultimately, it will need Gov. Chris Sununu’s signature before becoming law.

