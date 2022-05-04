Local kindergarteners learn about weather forecasting

WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Wells River kindergarteners are saying “Get out of the way Gary.”

The students at Blue Mountain Union School recently finished a unit on weather forecasting.

Their teacher used the WCAX weather graphics and Gary Sadowsky as the inspiration.

Watch out Gary, these kids are pretty good!

