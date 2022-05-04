Advertisement

Local kindergarteners learn about weather forecasting

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WELLS RIVER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Wells River kindergarteners are saying “Get out of the way Gary.”

The students at Blue Mountain Union School recently finished a unit on weather forecasting.

Their teacher used the WCAX weather graphics and Gary Sadowsky as the inspiration.

Watch out Gary, these kids are pretty good!

Click here to see more of the students doing the weather.

