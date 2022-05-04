Advertisement

NH Executive Council approves $100M housing fund

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu’s $100 million housing investment fund won final approval Wednesday.

The fund, paid for with federal American Rescue Plan money that Sununu once opposed, will be used to provide grants to developers for multifamily housing projects, incentives for communities that move quickly with permitting, and money for demolishing vacant buildings.

The Legislature’s fiscal committee approved accepting and spending the money last month, and the Executive Council did the same Wednesday. Republican David Wheeler was the only councilor to vote no.

Half of the total will go to developers of multifamily projects with at least five units, with preference given to projects aimed at lower- and middle-income workers. Another $40 million would go to towns and cities, including $30 million to encourage them to approve projects quickly.

Towns would get $10,000 for each unit approved within six months of a permit application, with a maximum grant of $1 million per community. Another $10 million would help communities update zoning regulations or demolish vacant, dilapidated buildings.

