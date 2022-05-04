NY attorney general: ‘I chose to have an abortion’ years ago

NEW YORK (AP) - New York Attorney General Letitia James has long been outspoken about defending abortion rights. Now she has publicly disclosed that she had an abortion herself almost two decades ago.

The Democrat told an abortion rights rally Tuesday that she chose to do so when she was a newly elected New York City Council member. She said she makes “no apologies” for her decision. The 63-year-old James won a City Council race in 2003 to begin her political career.

As attorney general since 2018, she has proposed a state fund to help out-of-state women who can’t access abortions to get the procedures in New York.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)