Plattsburgh mourns loss of longtime firefighter

Wally Day (2nd from right)
Wally Day (2nd from right)(Photo provided)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Plattsburgh Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Wally Day wore just about every hat in his 53 years of service. He was the longest-serving member of the department, starting as a firefighter in 1969 and helping to put out countless fires.

He had two children who also serve their communities as firefighters and touched the lives of many. He was South Plattsburgh’s longest-serving chief, with 15 years in that role, and worked as a commissioner for 26 years. He died this past weekend due to health problems.

“I think he loved the camaraderie and being both around the stations and to help and serve his community. He just liked to be out in the public and talk to the people and help them through their problems and emergencies,” said South Plattsburgh Fire Chief Jeff Santor.

The department will hold a memorial service Friday with other firefighters from the surrounding area. The service is open to the public and begins at 5 p.m.

