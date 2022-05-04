Plattsburgh Town adding solar farms

PLATTSBURGH TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh Town hopes to harness the power of the sun with four new solar farms.

Town Supervisor Michael Cashman says the town is thinking of new ways to be environmentally aware and was recently named the first “clean energy community” by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. He says the interest from the solar industry is out there and that the town also has approved rules on where the installations can be located.

“It does a couple of different things. One, is it provides very clear expectations on how solar companies can come to the marketplace within the Town of Plattsburgh -- there is a community benefit element to it. And it also makes sure that we are putting them in appropriate locations,” Cashman said.

He says the farms are around 25 acres. Two of them are not up and running yet due to supply chain issues but they have been cleared to begin the work.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.