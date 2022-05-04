Advertisement

Police investigate Essex Junction shooting

Police say no one was injured, but an occupied home was hit.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating after an early morning shooting Tuesday.

They say no one was injured, but an occupied home was hit.

Police tell us it happened Tuesday morning around 5:30 a.m. in the area of Orchard Terrace in Essex Junction.

Residents told police several shots were fired and that the suspects ran off before officers could get there.

Police say at this point there is not believed to be any danger to the public.

