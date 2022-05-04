Repaving to start on Route 22A this summer

SHOREHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Just two weeks ago, another driver died after a crash on Route 22A.

Now, work is coming this summer after the community continues to ask for improvements.

“I see it’s pretty bumpy. It could use some work to be paved I think,” said Jerry Florance, of Wallingford.

Florance says he doesn’t frequent VT-22A, but he understands it’s gained a reputation.

“It’s had a fair amount of accidents in the last few weeks,” said Florance.

VTrans says they have heard the community asking for changes and work is set to begin.

“The surface condition of 22A, especially between West Haven and Orwell, has been a major concern that has been voiced by the community,” said Jesse Devlin, with VTrans.

Within the next few weeks, VTrans says a timeline for this year’s repaving project is set to be released.

Devlin says it will take on 15 miles from Fair Haven to Route 73 in Orwell this summer. It should be completed around mid-October.

Although it will be in the existing footprint of the roadway, it will fix the road surface issues and will add centerline rumble strips.

“They help to reduce head-on and opposite direction crashes,” said Devlin.

Further out, there are three projects on 22A to work on the road’s geometry and visibility.

They would total 11 miles between West Haven and Orwell, focused on areas with narrow shoulders.

“A greater scale than resurfacing. They are more complex and significant. They will require environmental permitting and right of way acquisition,” said Devlin.

Devlin hopes there will be solid plans for that by 2025, with construction in the following years.

In the meantime, Devlin says although the new pavement will help, drivers’ behavior also has to change.

“Infrastructure improvements cannot prevent all future crashes, and drivers really need to focus on safety as well,” said Devlin.

“Plan ahead, leave extra distance between you and the car in front of you, slow down,” said Allison Laflamme with VTrans.

Laflamme says data compiled last fall for 22A shows about three to five major crashes a year. Speed is a major player, and the majority of crashes involve male drivers ages 16-29.

“We are a small state and when we can dial into the digital information, it’s just going to improve traffic safety and save lives,” said Laflamme.

Laflamme says they try to schedule extra traffic enforcement officers on top of scheduled patrols and are also working on location-based messaging, to better extend their reach.

“We could do some targeted messaging that we call some geotarget messaging, which is a new concept for our office. Before we did broad-based messaging. With our vendors’ help, we put it on radio, because we know it’s not just Vermonters traveling along that road. Drivers come in from New York. By putting it on Spotify and local radio stations, we were able to get the message out,” said Laflamme.

Preliminary data on those geotargeted messages are more than 1.5 million impressions from those ads. The pilot is set to wrap up this month.

But VTrans reminds drivers that they also have to follow through.

