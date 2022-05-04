Advertisement

Essex Police honor restaurant worker for protecting customers

A man is being recognized by Essex Police officers for helping keep a restaurant full of people safe.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being recognized by Essex Police officers for helping to keep a restaurant full of people safe.

Police say a man was pulled over by police, suffered a mental crisis and decided to confront officers with a gun in the parking lot of the Red Panda.

Police say they were able to de-escalate his behavior and arrest him.

While that was happening, Columbus Raut reportedly secured the doors to the restaurant and led the people inside to a safe place.

Raut was given a Certificate of Recognition for doing this.

In a social media post, officers say, “His quick thinking is believed to have prevented a much more serious incident and threat of harm to the bystanders.”

Chief Hoague and Sgt Hall met with Columbus Raut today to present him with a Certificate of Recognition for his...

Posted by Essex Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a rally in support of abortion rights Tuesday...
NY attorney general: ‘I chose to have an abortion’ years ago
Kindergarten students learn about the weather.
Local kindergarteners learn about weather forecasting
Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting
Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting
VT-Route 22A
Repaving to start on Route 22A this summer
Kindergarten students learn about the weather.
'Get out of the way Gary'