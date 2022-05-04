Essex Police honor restaurant worker for protecting customers
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being recognized by Essex Police officers for helping to keep a restaurant full of people safe.
Police say a man was pulled over by police, suffered a mental crisis and decided to confront officers with a gun in the parking lot of the Red Panda.
Police say they were able to de-escalate his behavior and arrest him.
While that was happening, Columbus Raut reportedly secured the doors to the restaurant and led the people inside to a safe place.
Raut was given a Certificate of Recognition for doing this.
In a social media post, officers say, “His quick thinking is believed to have prevented a much more serious incident and threat of harm to the bystanders.”
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.