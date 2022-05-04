Essex Police honor restaurant worker for protecting customers

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is being recognized by Essex Police officers for helping to keep a restaurant full of people safe.

Police say a man was pulled over by police, suffered a mental crisis and decided to confront officers with a gun in the parking lot of the Red Panda.

Police say they were able to de-escalate his behavior and arrest him.

While that was happening, Columbus Raut reportedly secured the doors to the restaurant and led the people inside to a safe place.

Raut was given a Certificate of Recognition for doing this.

In a social media post, officers say, “His quick thinking is believed to have prevented a much more serious incident and threat of harm to the bystanders.”

Chief Hoague and Sgt Hall met with Columbus Raut today to present him with a Certificate of Recognition for his... Posted by Essex Police Department on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

