Social Justice Festival aims to give a voice to the silenced

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Vergennes Union Middle and High School are doing the work. A group of students organized a Social Justice Festival, where half the day was dedicated to hearing from voices that have historically been silenced.

“Asians, I’ve heard, have been blamed for COVID. I’ve heard racist jokes about their eyes. I’ve heard different jokes about different races,” freshman Claire Clark said.

Clark is a member of the student organization Full Send which organized the district’s first Social Justice Festival on Wednesday.

Clark says she and some of her peers have heard and experienced racist incidents at school.

“People say after saying something mean or racist, ‘It’s a joke’ afterward, and I just wanted to let people know that just because you say it’s a joke doesn’t make it OK,” she said.

Monica Desrochers is the district’s coordinator of equity and inclusion. She says some students approached her and the superintendent sharing incidents of racism they’ve experienced, and the idea for a festival to share different points of social justice was born.

“The more that we address it head on the better, and I would say that about all districts in Vermont and other states,” Desrochers said.

The inaugural social justice festival had dozens of booths and activities promoting team building and critical thinking, such as button making, quilt making, a social justice banner, blackout poetry, book recommendations from the Gay-Straight Alliance and appearances from organizations like Shelburne Farms and Migrant Justice.

“I wanted to create that conversation that can be hard, and I wanted to make sure everyone is respected no matter what their opinion is,” said Rizz Mullin, a freshman.

Student organizers also shared their experiences with the entire school by way of speeches. One speaker, freshman Tryphene Miguel, shared an original poem.

“I am human and just because I’m a minority doesn’t mean I’m less,” she said.

Tryphene Miguel and her sister Rhode, a senior, say they have experienced racism in school, too. They say a goal of the festival is to show that differences shouldn’t mean people can’t coexist and work together peacefully.

“There’s white privilege in our school that we need to be aware of and we need to be aware of other minorities in our school and other genders that we need to be respectful,” Rhode Miguel said.

Organizers and participating students say they were happy with the way the event went but they know there’s still more work to be done.

“The kids that really needed to hear decided to not come to school today, which was kind of disappointing, but I think to the people who we did reach out to, I really hope we kind of made a connection,” Clark said.

The school says this is an event they hope to have year after year going forward.

