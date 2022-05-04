Tips from public lead police to identity of woman found dead in NH

BOW, N.H. (WCAX) - Police say they have identified the woman found dead in a New Hampshire river thanks to tips from the public.

Bow Police say she is Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, New Hampshire.

Gorfinkle’s body was found last week in the Merrimack River in Bow.

Police appealed to the public for help identifying the woman, releasing a forensic artist’s sketch of her.

Bow Police Chief Ken Miller says they received tips from all over the U.S., and one of those tips helped them to identify Gorfinkle and notify her next of kin.

Police say the investigation into Gorfinkle’s death is still underway. An autopsy was done and they are awaiting further test results.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bow Police at 603-223-3956.

