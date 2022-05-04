Vermont Olympic athletes visit the U.S. Capitol

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s athletes on Team USA visited the Capitol together Tuesday.

Sen. Patrick Leahy says it was a pleasure to meet the team and that he and Marcelle loved watching them all compete.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre posted on Facebook that she is in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, ready to visit the White House and meet President Biden.

Although that’s because she’s an Olympian, she plans to represent dairy farmers as well.

This one is for the dairy farmers. (part 1) Last night I arrived in Washington DC where I will soon visit the White... Posted by Elle Purrier on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

