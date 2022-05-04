Advertisement

Vermont Olympic athletes visit the U.S. Capitol

Vermont’s athletes on Team USA visited the Capitol together Tuesday.
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s athletes on Team USA visited the Capitol together Tuesday.

Sen. Patrick Leahy says it was a pleasure to meet the team and that he and Marcelle loved watching them all compete.

Elle Purrier St. Pierre posted on Facebook that she is in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, ready to visit the White House and meet President Biden.

Although that’s because she’s an Olympian, she plans to represent dairy farmers as well.

This one is for the dairy farmers. (part 1) Last night I arrived in Washington DC where I will soon visit the White...

Posted by Elle Purrier on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a rally in support of abortion rights Tuesday...
NY attorney general: ‘I chose to have an abortion’ years ago
Kindergarten students learn about the weather.
Local kindergarteners learn about weather forecasting
Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting
Local kindergarten students learn about weather forecasting
VT-Route 22A
Repaving to start on Route 22A this summer
Kindergarten students learn about the weather.
'Get out of the way Gary'