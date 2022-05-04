Advertisement

Vt. lawmakers speak out on leaked SCOTUS opinion

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are rallying around reproductive rights after a leaked draft decision from the U.S Supreme Court this week indicated the court may overrule the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

A slate of state leaders Wednesday urged Vermonters to rally support for Roe. If it is rolled back, dozens of states have trigger laws that would outlaw abortion. Vermont is among states where the right to abortion is state law. And this November, voters will weigh in to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Vermont State Constitution.

“It’s a stronger protection and it’s a reflection of the values that Vermonters have had and the values that Vermonters have had for more than 40 years,” said Rep. Anne Pugh, D-South Burlington.

Opponents of the constitutional amendment are also speaking out. “If that passes into law, the Legislature would have tied its own hands, so they would not be able to create laws around unforeseen circumstances -- and there are just so many,” said Mary Hahn Beerworth with the group Vermont Right to Life.

If Proposition 5 passed, Vermont would be the first state to include the right to an abortion in a state constitution.

Related Stories:

Political expert discusses ‘rare’ Supreme Court memo leak

Dozens of Vermonters gather for vigil supporting abortion rights

Vt, NY, NH respond to leaked Roe v. Wade decision

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was assaulted in Burlington early Sunday morning. - File photo
Woman attacked walking home from downtown Burlington
Courtesy: East Montpelier Fire Department
2 horses killed in East Montpelier barn fire
Vt. Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine at Tuesday's briefing.
Vt. health officials urge individuals to reexamine COVID risks
Since March, Vermont has been riding another wave of COVID infections and hospitalizations. -...
Vermont sees new wave of COVID infections, hospitalizations
File photo
Burlington police investigating fight, gunshot

Latest News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
File photo
Plattsburgh Town adding solar farms
While marijuana sales will not be legalized in New Hampshire this session, there is still life...
Last shot to legalize pot in NH this session
Harmony Montgomery
Advocate: Massachusetts system ‘failed’ missing NH girl Harmony Montgomery