Vt. lawmakers speak out on leaked SCOTUS opinion

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont leaders are rallying around reproductive rights after a leaked draft decision from the U.S Supreme Court this week indicated the court may overrule the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision.

A slate of state leaders Wednesday urged Vermonters to rally support for Roe. If it is rolled back, dozens of states have trigger laws that would outlaw abortion. Vermont is among states where the right to abortion is state law. And this November, voters will weigh in to enshrine the right to an abortion in the Vermont State Constitution.

“It’s a stronger protection and it’s a reflection of the values that Vermonters have had and the values that Vermonters have had for more than 40 years,” said Rep. Anne Pugh, D-South Burlington.

Opponents of the constitutional amendment are also speaking out. “If that passes into law, the Legislature would have tied its own hands, so they would not be able to create laws around unforeseen circumstances -- and there are just so many,” said Mary Hahn Beerworth with the group Vermont Right to Life.

If Proposition 5 passed, Vermont would be the first state to include the right to an abortion in a state constitution.

