Vt. Senate overrides pension reform veto

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Senate Wednesday unanimously overrode Governor Phil Scott’s veto of the state’s pension reform bill.

The bill seeks to close a $3-billion unfunded liability in teacher and state employee retirement funds. The governor vetoed the plan saying it did not provide systemic change. He also wanted a defined contribution plan like a 401k.

But lawmakers say his proposals need more time to vet and assess and can be added later if appropriate. The House is expected to override the veto on Friday.

