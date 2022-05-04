Vt. treasurer won’t seek reelection

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Treasurer Beth Pearce says she will not be seeking another term in office.

The long-time treasurer announced this week she won’t seek reelection after she was recently diagnosed with cancer, according to multiple media reports.

The Democrat was first appointed to the post in 2011 by Gov. Peter Shumlin and was elected to her fifth term in 2020.

Pearce is expected to make a formal announcement Wednesday morning.

