Winooski man arrested after foot pursuit with Police
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police arrest a Winooski man after he crashes his car and leads police on a foot chase.
Monday, Police responded to a report of a man who hit a tree with a car, which fell into a housing unit on Joy Drive.
The driver was seen running from the scene, leading police on a foot chase.
Police located the suspect on the bike path near a neighborhood.
Police say Edward Lamson, 22 of Winooski, was seen attempting to reach for his waistband during the chase. He was taken into custody on Farrell Street.
Officers found a handgun on Lamson and he was issued a citation to appear in court.
