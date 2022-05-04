Woman accused of stealing and threatening downtown business appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington woman is facing up to 20 years in prison after an armed robbery in downtown Burlington.

According to court documents, 40 year old, Sabrina King is accused of going into Black Diamond and taking over a thousand dollars worth of merchandise, threatening employees with a knife and saying she was going to stab one of them.

Burlington Police arrested Kingsbury near the bus stop on Saint Paul street after she ran from the store.

Police found a knife on her and took her into custody.

