BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Showers will come to an end with clearing skies on Wednesday night, with mostly sunny skies on the way for Thursday. High pressure will build into the region, allowing for plenty of sunshine, and afternoon high temperatures warming up into the low to mid 60s.

A weather system will pass to our south on Friday, which will bring a few clouds to our southern areas. Most spots are looking partly sunny for the end of the week with highs on Friday and Saturday in the low to mid 60s. It will be a nice weekend for both Green Up Day on Saturday and Mother’s Day on Sunday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the end of the weekend with temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 60s.

Dry weather and warmer temperatures will be the trend for next week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny through the middle of the week. Highs will be in the 70s for Monday and Tuesday, with low 80s possible for the middle of next week on Wednesday and Thursday.

