BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! If you have been waiting for a rainy day to get some of those indoor chores done, today is the day! A frontal system will slowly move across the area from west to east today, and that will give us on-and-off rain throughout the day. Rainfall will range from 1/4″ to 3/4″ - a good soaking of rain, but nothing that will give us any flooding concerns.

The rain will move out tonight, and we will begin a stretch of dry weather with lots of sunshine and increasingly warm temperatures which will last through the weekend and well into next week. Thursday will feature tons of sunshine. On Friday & Saturday, a system will be moving W to E just down to our south, and any rain with that system will stay far away from us. There will be some clouds from the edge of that system in our southern counties, but there will continue to be lots of sunshine to the north.

After that system moves out into the Atlantic, skies will clear everywhere, and we are headed into a bright, sunny Sunday for Mothers’ Day. Temperatures will be climbing above normal then, too (normal high for Burlington is now 65°). And early next week will also feature sunshine galore with temperatures getting well into the 70s.

Plenty of MAX Advantage weather to enjoy after today’s rain! -Gary

