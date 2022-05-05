Camel’s Hump’s Burrows Trail to see major upgrades

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Green Mountain Club and Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation are giving a popular trail a facelift. They say wear and tear plus climate change have left the Burrows Trail on Camel’s Hump in need of some TLC.

Each year, thousands of people hike the Burrows Trail to ascend Camel’s Hump. It’s one of the most popular hiking trails in Vermont, and that’s why after 100 years of use, it’s finally getting a major renovation.

The popular 2.1-mile hike’s trailhead is tucked in the woods of Huntington and see’s nearly 60,000 people per year. “Across Vermont, we are blessed and cursed with a trail system that was laid out 100 years ago and was not laid out with the intentions of hundreds of thousands of people using the trails,” said the GMC’s Keegan Tierney.

Foot traffic alone has degraded the trail, which was only amplified during the pandemic as people escaped to the outdoors. But Tierney says existing issues like erosion have turned walking trails into river beds. “The public doesn’t like to walk on those cobbles or in the mud and so folks are walking on the sides of the trails and it’s getting wider and wider,” he said.

Beginning in June, the Burrows Trail will be getting a much-needed facelift. Crews will be solidifying and building onto the dirt trail, installing water diversion infrastructure to help with erosion and re-vegetating the sides of the trail. GMC and state officials call the three-year project ‘unprecedented’ and the largest Vermont has seen.

They say, lots of trails in Vermont need work, but this one stuck out. “It’s also extra special because it’s Camel’s Hump, which is our only 4,000-foot-plus peak in Vermont that doesn’t have a developed ski resort on it, so that’s one of the reasons we focused on this,” said Kaitlyn Wrigley with FPR.

Officials say there are some 350 points that need help in one way or another from the trailhead to the summit. The project is estimated to come out to about $750,000. About $460,000 of that is already secured, between grants, state funds, and Green Mountain Club cash. While that will get them through two seasons, the Green Mountain Club is working on the remaining chunk. “Trails are just small roads and it takes a lot of work to build them correctly and then to maintain them and if folks know what goes into road maintenance to keep our highways in order, you can just imagine that on a smaller scale and doing it all by hand,” Tierney said.

Three additional organizations plus volunteers will be working to get the trail back into tip-top shape. Organizers say the hope is to give people a chance to get into trail crew work while preserving Vermont’s free recreation resources. “You know, just providing this opportunity for young adults and other young professionals to get more experience doing this on the ground trail work that can really lead to a lot of jobs in conservation,” Wrigley said.

The Green Mountain Club would like to remind people that we are still in mud season, so technically most high-elevation trails are closed. But once the ground dries out, don’t be surprised if you see some active work sites on the way up Camel’s Hump.

