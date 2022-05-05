Car thefts on the rise in New York’s North Country

RAY BROOK, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in the North Country say they have seen a significant increase in car thefts in recent months.

New York State Police say thieves targeted a total of 31 vehicles in Clinton and Franklin counties since August 2021.

The cars were stolen from both public parking areas and private homes.

Police say in every case, the vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.

Troopers offered these tips to protect you from becoming a victim of car theft:

Never leave your keys in your vehicle.

Always lock your car, even in your own driveway.

Never leave your vehicle running when it’s unattended.

Don’t leave valuables in your car.

Park in a well-lit area.

Police say if you spot anything suspicious, call 911.

