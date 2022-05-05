Demand for flowers skyrockets ahead of Mother’s Day

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With Mother’s Day just around the corner, florists and wholesalers are gearing up for the holiday.

Green Mountain Florist Supply says the demand for flowers this time of the year always skyrockets.

Owner Tom Jennings says they have been able to get shipments in from Miami and California, but they are also relying on local growers.

Despite the many challenges with the supply chain, Jennings says crews are ready to meet the demand.

“It’s kind of nice because you can buy a lot of different varieties of stuff. And we sell a lot of local stuff that we can get, anything we can get that people love. The flowers, the tulips that we get locally are beautiful. We go through about 250 varieties of flowers and greens for Mother’s Day. A typical week is closer to 150. Everything sells at Mother’s Day,” Jennings said.

He says they’ve also had to combine some of their delivery routes as fuel costs go up.

